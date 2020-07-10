Woot’s DEWALT and Makita toolkit sale gets you ready for DIY projects from $110

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of DEWALT and Makita power tools priced from $110 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. One highlight is on the DEWALT 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit for $129.99. Down from its $169 going rate which you’ll currently find at Amazon and Lowe’s, today’s offer saves you over 23% and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Included in this bundle are two 12V tools to kickstart your DIY kit. The impact driver is ideal for tackling all the major projects you have on the list for this summer, while the drill will assist in smaller home repairs and more. Over 715 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the tool deals in today’s sale for some additional ways to outfit your DIY setup, especially if you have any big projects planned on the horizon. There are some more lightweight offerings for those just getting started, as well as some higher-end kits for fully building out a setup. You’ll find everything right here.

Then once you’ve gotten the tool situation under control, swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to elevate your space. Amazon’s DEWALT and SKIL tool sale is still on-going, as well. There you’ll find single tools and more from $81.

DEWALT 12V Combo Kit features:

Dewalt’s new 12-volt MAX lithium ion platform, which includes seven tools and two combo kits, delivers comfort, control and versatility, in addition to industry-leading features, to solve the real-life challenges professionals face. The 12-volt MAX tools and instruments are ideal for a number of users including remodeler, electricians, cabinet installers, plumbers, service technicians, maintenance and woodworkers.

