At the onset, tiny homes were a questionable living arrangement for a large majority of people. As time has passed, designs have become increasingly more innovative, with layouts that satisfy high-end tastes without a need for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The latest Magnolia tiny house from Minimaliste fits this bill, with a look that’s sure to turn some heads. It’s an all-weather model that measures 38-by10.5 feet, which equates to roughly 400 square feet of living space. Continue reading to learn more.

New Magnolia tiny house balances high-end living with affordability

If you’re new to the tiny house market, you may be shocked by the size of the Magnolia. But this is practically a mansion when compared with some of the others out there. It’s much larger than the Scout Yoho camper, which is not entirely surprising since this is intended to be a permanent living space.

Inside this tiny house you’ll find all of the necessities including a full living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. The kitchen is filled with common appliances and even has a breakfast bar that aims to offer a comfortable dining experience for every meal.

The bathroom features a flushing toilet, a commodity that isn’t always standard in tiny homes. This can also be said about the inclusion of a king-sized bed, providing owners with a spacious place to crash. Watch the full tour video below to get a feel for the space.

Pricing

It’s not entirely clear how much this specific Magnolia tiny house costs as each model is typically tailored to fit the unique needs of each buyer. A base model of the Magnolia tiny house starts at $130,000 Canadian dollars, which equates to around $95,000 in US currency.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the thought of living in a tiny house can make some feel claustrophobic, there are lots of upsides that make it an intriguing option for many. For starters, it’s more affordable overall when compared with building a full-blown home. Additionally, tiny house owners can drastically reduce furnishing expenses as the need for multiple TVs, mesh networking, and the like are no longer necessary.

So why don’t more people opt for something like the Magnolia tiny house? Some major reasons include a much higher cost to build per square foot, the need for a vehicle with a large towing capacity, and difficulties that offer surround property zoning in most of the United States. If these difficulties aren’t of any concern to you, take a moment and peruse the entire lineup of Minimaliste’s tiny homes.

Source: Minimaliste, New Atlas

