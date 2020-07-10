Save on NETGEAR Wi-Fi routers, Ubiquiti UniFi mesh AC, and more from $74

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $109.99 shipped. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and down to a new Amazon all-time low. NETGEAR’s router upgrades your existing setup with u to 2,000-square feet of coverage as well as 2.3Gb/s network speeds. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports ensure you can plug in wired smart home hubs and other devices, and the inclusion of NETGEAR Armor provides some added cybersecurity peace of mind. Over 46,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $74.

Other networking discounts at Amazon:

Yesterday, we spotted a discount on an ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 modem which is still live at $66. If you’re still paying the ISP for a rental modem, this is a great way to complete your overalled network setup.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi Router features:

Built with gaming, streaming, and mobile devices in mind, this gigabit WiFi router supports MU-MIMO for simultaneous streaming and delivers extreme speed so you enjoy less lag and less buffering. With next generation WiFi, Beamforming+, and built-in high powered amplifiers and external antennas, get ready for extreme performance.

