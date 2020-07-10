Deck out a Nintendo Switch with PDP’s Mario Remix Starter Kit: $18 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Remix Starter Kit for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 30% off the typical rate there and is among some of the lowest pricing we have tracked. This starter kit includes a Switch case that’s ready to stow 6-game cards. Added benefits are a USB-C charging cable and a cleaning cloth. You’ll also find Mario-themed Joy-Con grips that both protect your controllers and shake up their design. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snatch up one of the Nerf discounts we just spotted. Pricing starts at only $5.50, offering up to 45% off typical spending. The lineup of discounts currently includes blasters, a frisbee, and more.

If you’re a Nintendo 3DS fan, it may be music to your ears hearing that recent Switch firmware points to possible dual-display next-gen device. We caught wind of this rumor back in April and promptly wrote up all of the details. Swing by our coverage to learn more.

PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit features:

Case stores Console, 6 games and various accessories

Includes Mario-themed silicone Joy-Con grips

Includes USB-C power cable to charge your Switch accessories

Includes cleaning cloth

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

