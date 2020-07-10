Nerf discounts slash up to 45% off at Amazon, now priced from $5.50

Today we’ve found some notable Nerf discounts that are up to 45% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Nerf Fortnite RL MicroShots Blaster for $5.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly half off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1.50 or so. If you have been on the hunt for a way to encourage social distancing between co-workers or family members, this Nerf blaster could be a funny way to get the job done. It comes with two elite darts and this specific blaster mimics one of the styles wielded in Fortnite. Despite this, you’ll find it to be exceptionally compact, allowing you to easily stow it almost anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Nerf discounts.

More Nerf discounts:

Want to put a new spin on Monopoly? If so we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on the Marvel Edition Board Game. It’s down to $9 for today only, ushering in up to $21 off what you’d typically have to spend.

With Xbox Series X a few months away, many of us are thinking about Halo. Hasbro is too and it has Halo-inspired Nerf blasters on the way. There are three in total, and the memorable Needler will be in the mix.

Nerf Fortnite RL MicroShots Blaster features:

FORTNITE RL DART-FIRING BLASTER: Nerf MicroShots mini-sized blaster toy is inspired by the rocket launcher used in the popular Fortnite video game

SCRUNCHED-DOWN STYLE: Nerf MicroShots collectible, dart-firing blasters capture the look of the original blasters but in a scrunched-down style all their own

INCLUDES 2 DARTS AND FIRES 1 DART AT A TIME: This single-shot blaster comes with 2 Official Nerf Elite darts, fires 1 dart at a time, and is hand-powered (no batteries required)

