Samsung’s cellular Galaxy Tab S5e falls to new all-time low at $390 (Save $90)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular Android Tablet for $390.07 shipped. Normally fetching $480, today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet comes equipped with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, offering plenty of screen real estate for consuming content or getting work done. Throw in the face unlocking technology, up to 14-hours of battery life, and cellular capabilities, and you’ll be ready to use the Android tablet just about anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Leverage some of your savings to outfit the Galaxy Tab S5e with an official Book Cover from Samsung. Right now, it’ll run you $47 over at Amazon, providing some added protection alongside a built-in stand for propping up the tablet while watching Netflix and the like.

For those in the Apple ecosystem, we’re still seeing 2018 iPad Pro models being cleared out with up to $500 in savings to be had. Or if you’re looking to fill your new Android tablet with some apps and games, swing by our guide for all the best discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

