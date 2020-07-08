iPad Pro up to $500 off as 2018 model inventory is cleared out

B&H is clearing out previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $500 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, with today’s prices matching the best offers we’ve seen to date. Just be sure to act quick, as this deal sold out fast last time. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks. As a comparison, Amazon’s current price drops top out at around $199 off. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Of course, our Apple guide continues to be filled up with fresh price drops on accessories and much more. Just this morning we spotted a number of reduced prices on Apple’s official iPhone cases, headlined by prices starting at $25.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

