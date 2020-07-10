Shark’s combo robot/handheld cleaning system now $140 (Refurb. Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark S87 Robot All-in-One Cleaning System for $139.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. With new models starting at over $400 on Amazon and refurbished listings sitting in the $180 range, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and well under Walmart’s $200 price. This combo system includes both a robot vacuum that takes care of the floors for you, and a handheld option for quick spot cleans. Compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, this system also had a charging dock for the robot and the handheld vac as well as various attachments, an 8-foot boundary strip to assist with the robot’s built-in “Smart Sensor Navigation 2.0” tech, and a “3x suction Max Mode” for pet hair and tough messes. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

Now, if the combo system above doesn’t interest or you already have a handheld vacuum laying around the house, there are more affordable robot vacuums out there. The Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 comes in at $130 on Amazon, but the PURE CLEAN Robot Vacuum Cleaner will save you even more at $102. It doesn’t feature the Google Assistant or Alexa compatibility, but it will get the floors clean without you lifting a finger.

We also have some ongoing offers on Dyson models if you’re looking for a premium upright. Browse through those deals right here from $150 and be sure to swing by our Amazon DEWALT and SKIL sale for additional workshop-worthy options from $81.

More on the Shark S87 Robot All-in-One Cleaning System:

A robot vacuum for on-floor cleaning. A lightweight hand vacuum for above-floor versatility. Shark has paired two innovations together in one charging dock to take whole-home cleaning to a new height. Two powerful, innovative Shark products charge in the same dock, giving you the ultimate answer to on-floor and above-floor cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

