DiscountMags has now kicked off the weekend magazine sale, and its quite a notable one. From now through Monday, you can score any four magazines in the sale for $16, or at $4 a pop. And that includes many of the most popular titles like Bon Appetit, Wired, Dwell, Architectural Digest, GQ, Women’s Health, Golf Digest, and many more. However the deals can get even better with larger bundles. Head below for a closer look.

4 for $16 weekend magazine sale:

The weekend magazine sale requires you to purchase a bundle of any four titles for $16. But if you add a fifth, sixth, or seventh title to your bundle, the last three titles will drop from $4 each to $3.75 and $3.50, respectively. Needless to say, this brings some of the best prices of the year and a great opportunity to score some gifts or to refresh your subscriptions at a major discount.

Wired magazine, for example, down as low as $3.50 per year is essentially unheard of outside of the special bundle offers and extremely limited Black Friday sales. It sells for $5 at Amazon and can go for as much as $30 per year, for comparison sake.

More on Wired magazine:

Weekend magazine sale: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology. Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine.

