ComiXology has kicked off its latest sale, this time taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Hawkeye digital titles priced from under $1. Amongst all of the discounted graphic novels and single issue reads, one highlight is on Avengers: Hawkeye Earth’s Mightiest Marksman at $2.99. Down from its $9 going rate, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 165-page graphic novel has the Avenging Archer square off against a triad of villains including the Taskmaster and more. Head below the fold for even more notable Hawkeye comic deals from today’s sale.

Other top Hawkeye comic deals include:

All of today’s discounted comics are joined by a collection of other ongoing graphic novel sales which you can find in our guide. Plus, don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Earth’s Mightiest Marksman synopsis:

The Avenging Archer takes the stage in a collection of enough sensational solo adventures to fill anyone’s quiver! First, watch out as Hawkeye encounters a genetically engineered monstrosity created by the insidious Secret Empire. But will this feral fiend prove to be friend or foe? Then, roll with the punches as Hawkeye gets battered by Batroc, assaulted by Oddball and trounced by the Taskmaster – all in a single thrilling one-shot. Finally, duck for cover when Hawkeye participates in a rocky three-part reunion!

