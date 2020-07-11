Stop dropping screws with DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set, now $8.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Bit Set with Magnetic Drive Guide (DW2095) for $8.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you occasionally struggle with screws slipping off the end of your bit, this DEWALT drive guide is here to save the day. It self-retracts as a screw is driven, preventing it from falling and slowing down the project at hand. Buyers will score both 2- and 4-inch guides along with square, Phillips, and flat-head bits. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set features:

Self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers and holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling and slipping

Get consistent results every time thanks to the magnetic guide system

Drive screws up to four inches in length

Tough, durable shank for extended life

Set includes: Square/Phillips/flat head bits, 2-inch magnetic drive guide, 4-inch magnetic drive guide

