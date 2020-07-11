Stop dropping screws with DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set, now $8.50 (35% off)

- Jul. 11th 2020 9:15 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Bit Set with Magnetic Drive Guide (DW2095) for $8.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you occasionally struggle with screws slipping off the end of your bit, this DEWALT drive guide is here to save the day. It self-retracts as a screw is driven, preventing it from falling and slowing down the project at hand. Buyers will score both 2- and 4-inch guides along with square, Phillips, and flat-head bits. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for full-blown tool discounts? We’ve got you covered with fresh SKIL + DEWALT sales that cut up to 35% off. Pricing starts from $81, and for that price you garner two brushless tools that are ready to tackle an abundance of tasks that lay ahead.

Need something to get you excited about your next project? The just-built Magnolia tiny house won’t disappoint. It looks fantastic and manages to debut with a king-size bed, high-end look, and more.

DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set features:

  • Self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers and holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling and slipping
  • Get consistent results every time thanks to the magnetic guide system
  • Drive screws up to four inches in length
  • Tough, durable shank for extended life
  • Set includes: Square/Phillips/flat head bits, 2-inch magnetic drive guide, 4-inch magnetic drive guide

 

