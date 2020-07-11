New low greets Microsoft’s powerful Surface Dock 2, now $190.50 (Reg. $260)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $190.60 shipped. That’s $69 off the going rate found at retailers like the Microsoft Store and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This powerful unit was announced by Microsoft back in May, making it one of the latest hub options to hit the market. It boasts a 199-watt power supply and supports two 4K monitors at 60Hz. A clean design is in tow and it has a total of four USB-C ports. You’ll also find two USB-A, a 3.5mm in/out audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Working from a MacBook? If so, be sure to check out my hands-on review of AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. It’s a more than capable device for all of my needs and clocks in at a fraction of the cost.

We all have those moments when we want to work from the couch. Thanks to a deal we spotted on Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table, now you can do so comfortably. It’s currently on sale for $136, slashing $44 off what you’d typically spend.

Microsoft Surface Dock 2 features:

Instantly turn your Surface into a desktop PC with the next-gen ports in new Surface Dock 2.

Simply plug in the Surface Connect cable to charge your device and access external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, and more.

199w power supply; longer Surface Connect cable (80 cm).

Supports dual 4K at 60Hz

2 front-facing USB-C, 2 rear-facing USB-C (gen 2), 2 rear-facing USB-A, 3.5mm in/out audio jack, 1 gigabit Ethernet, Security lock support (Kensington compatible)

