Work from the couch with Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table: $136 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table for $136 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Once armed with this coffee table, you’ll be ready to tackle work from the couch. A lift-top design is to thank for this, allowing you to bring your laptop or tablet to a more comfortable viewing angle. Once lifted, owners will be pleased to find storage inside that’s perfect for stowing your tech when not in use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a more fashionable piece? If so, it’s hard to contend with Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table. You’ll forfeit a lift-top design, but it’s more affordable at its sale price of $88.50, which is over $30 off what you’d typically spend.

Now that your living room has been refreshed, it may be time to scope out Atari’s VCS 800. This soon-to-be-released console will play both retro and new games. It features an AMD Ryzen CPU, 8GB of upgradable RAM, 4K streaming, and more. Read all about it in our recent coverage.

Sauder Dakota Coffee Table features:

Coffee table dimensions – 43 1/8” W x 19 ½” D x 19” H | Top Height measurement – 23 5/8” | Please refer to product pictures for a better view of table’s dimensions

Hidden storage compartment and shelf

Open shelves for storage and display. Finished on all sides for versatile placement

