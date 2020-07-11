Thule, Osprey, and other brands outline today’s backpack discounts from $33

- Jul. 11th 2020 10:57 am ET

From $33
0

Today we’ve spotted a nice selection of Thule, Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags discounted as low as $33 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Thule Crossover 2 Convertible Laptop Bag for $165.96 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this Thule bag, you’ll be ready to haul any modern MacBook alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s convertible design lets you carry it with one hand, over your shoulder, or like a backpack. A pass-through panel along the back allows you to easily slide it over rolling luggage. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

And while you’re at it, why not swing by Thursday’s roundup of Osprey and Timbuk2 bags. They’re up to 50% off and prices start from $62. Each option is MacBook-ready, making them all worth a quick look.

Thule Crossover 2 Convertible Laptop Bag features:

  • Protect a 15.6″ laptop and a 10.1″ tablet in the dedicated, padded storage
  • File away documents and magazines in dedicated compartments in the main packing area
  • Securely attach backpack to rolling luggage with the pass-through panel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $33
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Timbuk2

Timbuk2
Fossil Osprey thule

About the Author