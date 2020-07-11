Thule, Osprey, and other brands outline today’s backpack discounts from $33

Today we’ve spotted a nice selection of Thule, Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags discounted as low as $33 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Thule Crossover 2 Convertible Laptop Bag for $165.96 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this Thule bag, you’ll be ready to haul any modern MacBook alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s convertible design lets you carry it with one hand, over your shoulder, or like a backpack. A pass-through panel along the back allows you to easily slide it over rolling luggage. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

And while you’re at it, why not swing by Thursday’s roundup of Osprey and Timbuk2 bags. They’re up to 50% off and prices start from $62. Each option is MacBook-ready, making them all worth a quick look.

Thule Crossover 2 Convertible Laptop Bag features:

Protect a 15.6″ laptop and a 10.1″ tablet in the dedicated, padded storage

File away documents and magazines in dedicated compartments in the main packing area

Securely attach backpack to rolling luggage with the pass-through panel

