These MacBook-ready Osprey and Timbuk2 bags are up to 50% off

Today we’ve found a few Osprey and Timbuk2 bags up to 50% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Aphelia Laptop Backpack for $62.19 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. If you have been on the hunt for a a sleek-looking way to tote everyday gear, this could be the option for you. It accommodates any modern MacBook and sports a front pocket with organizational compartments great for keeping your smartphone and the like in its own place. When it comes to style, this discounted bag comes in a Red Herring colorway that pops when compared to many of the bland styles generally offered. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More bags on sale:

Osprey Aphelia Laptop Backpack features:

Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve

Front panel organization pocket with key clip

Two hidden side access dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets

Quick access scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point

Magazine/document sleeve with internal organization in the main compartment

