These MacBook-ready Osprey and Timbuk2 bags are up to 50% off

- Jul. 9th 2020 2:17 pm ET

50% off
0

Today we’ve found a few Osprey and Timbuk2 bags up to 50% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Aphelia Laptop Backpack for $62.19 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. If you have been on the hunt for a a sleek-looking way to tote everyday gear, this could be the option for you. It accommodates any modern MacBook and sports a front pocket with organizational compartments great for keeping your smartphone and the like in its own place. When it comes to style, this discounted bag comes in a Red Herring colorway that pops when compared to many of the bland styles generally offered. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More bags on sale:

Today’s deals only scratch the surface. Just yesterday we unraveled bag deals that are up to 55% off and priced from $25. The day before that we found bag brands from Cocoon to Timbuk2 available for as low as $20. With all of these options floating around, there’s bound to be something that fits both your needs and style.

Osprey Aphelia Laptop Backpack features:

  • Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve
  • Front panel organization pocket with key clip
  • Two hidden side access dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets
  • Quick access scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point
  • Magazine/document sleeve with internal organization in the main compartment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

50% off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Timbuk2

Timbuk2
Osprey

About the Author