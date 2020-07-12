Get serious about crypto with up to 25% off Ledger’s hardware wallets from $40

- Jul. 12th 2020 9:42 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of Ledger’s Crypto hardware wallets starting at $39.99 shipped with the Nano S. Down from its $51 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re looking to get into cryptocurrency, or take it more seriously, grabbing a hardware wallet comes with some notable perks. This one plugs into your computer to manage assets and can be locked with an 8-digit pin. Over 725 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating

Be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s 1-day cryptocurrency hardware wallet sale right here for additional models. If something as basic as the lead deal isn’t going to cut it, there are plenty of other options are higher-end price points, like the iPhone-enabled Nano X at $89.25. Down from its $119 going rate, that’s 25% in savings and a new all-time low. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ledger Nano S features:

Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet allows you to send and receive crypto assets, securely and conveniently. Your Ledger hardware wallet can easily be connected into a computer and managed through the Ledger Live companion app. The Ledger Nano S keeps your private keys protected. Your confidential data is never exposed: it is stored inside a strongly isolated Secure Chip, and locked by an 8 digit PIN code

