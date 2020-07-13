AeroGarden Harvest 360 grows plants year-round, now $80 (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 13th 2020 7:29 am ET

$80
0

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 Plant System for $79.95. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down from the original $150 price tag and the usual $100 going rate at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen via Amazon, as well. AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to grow herbs year-round or jump-start things for the spring. It can hold up to six plants at a time. Built-in LED lights help your herb and vegetables grow quickly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 7-pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit. It’s great to have some extra seeds on hand to keep your garden going year-round. Not to mention, it will help you be ready fill out your new garden setup on day one.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across a wide range of categories, including electric tools designed to cut down on energy usage.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 and AerGarden Harvest Elite 360 are simple, beautifully designed gardens, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the 360 series will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
woot

woot
Aerogarden

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp