AeroGarden Harvest 360 grows plants year-round, now $80 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 Plant System for $79.95. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down from the original $150 price tag and the usual $100 going rate at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen via Amazon, as well. AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to grow herbs year-round or jump-start things for the spring. It can hold up to six plants at a time. Built-in LED lights help your herb and vegetables grow quickly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 7-pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit. It’s great to have some extra seeds on hand to keep your garden going year-round. Not to mention, it will help you be ready fill out your new garden setup on day one.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across a wide range of categories, including electric tools designed to cut down on energy usage.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 and AerGarden Harvest Elite 360 are simple, beautifully designed gardens, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the 360 series will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season.

