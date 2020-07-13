Save up to 67% on over 1,100 Amazing Spider-Man digital comics from under $1

- Jul. 13th 2020 4:55 pm ET

0

ComiXology is starting off the week by discounting a selection of over 1,100 Amazing Spider-Man graphic novels by up to 67% priced from under $1. One highlight is on the Amazing Spider-Man Ultimate Collection Book One for $7.99. Down from $20, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $2 and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 373-page graphic novel is packed with action of your favorite web-slinger and is a great way to dive into the Amazing Spider-Man series. Head below for all of our additional top picks from the Amazing Spider-Man sale, and more.

Other notable Spider-Man deals:

If today’s deals aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

And then while you’re getting your fix on things to read, we just spotted Dwell and Architectural Digest magazines on sale for $4 per year each. Down from their up to $30 going rate, today’s sale is a great chance to dive in.

Amazing Spider-Man Ultimate Collection synopsis:

J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. introduce an enigmatic stranger who will forever change the way Peter Parker views himself…and the origins of his amazing alter ego! Plus, the web-slinger struggles with the most horrific tragedy ever to befall his city: the events of Sept. 11. Then, for years, Peter Parker kept his heroic double identity a guarded secret from his beloved Aunt May. Now that she’s finally learned the truth, how will May react to the shocking revelation? Plus: On a trip to California, Spider-Man takes on his classic foe, Doctor Octopus!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Comixology

Comixology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go