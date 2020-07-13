ComiXology is starting off the week by discounting a selection of over 1,100 Amazing Spider-Man graphic novels by up to 67% priced from under $1. One highlight is on the Amazing Spider-Man Ultimate Collection Book One for $7.99. Down from $20, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $2 and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 373-page graphic novel is packed with action of your favorite web-slinger and is a great way to dive into the Amazing Spider-Man series. Head below for all of our additional top picks from the Amazing Spider-Man sale, and more.

Other notable Spider-Man deals:

If today’s deals aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

And then while you’re getting your fix on things to read, we just spotted Dwell and Architectural Digest magazines on sale for $4 per year each. Down from their up to $30 going rate, today’s sale is a great chance to dive in.

Amazing Spider-Man Ultimate Collection synopsis:

J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. introduce an enigmatic stranger who will forever change the way Peter Parker views himself…and the origins of his amazing alter ego! Plus, the web-slinger struggles with the most horrific tragedy ever to befall his city: the events of Sept. 11. Then, for years, Peter Parker kept his heroic double identity a guarded secret from his beloved Aunt May. Now that she’s finally learned the truth, how will May react to the shocking revelation? Plus: On a trip to California, Spider-Man takes on his classic foe, Doctor Octopus!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!