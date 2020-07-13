Anker’s new eufy HomeKit cameras see first discount, USB-C hubs, more on sale

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its new eufy HomeKit cameras, which are being discounted for the first time. The new eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam is down to $33.99 when promo code EUFYND44 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and a new all-time low. You can pick up the Pan & Tilt 2K model for $42.49 with code EUFYND22, which is down from the typical $50 going rate. The latest cameras from Anker offer HomeKit support, making them arguably the most affordable options to bring Siri to your security camera setup. You can count on 2K feeds for both models, while the pan & tilt variety brings motion tracking to the mix. Both models have collected solid ratings so far.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our smartphone accessories guide for additional deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. That includes notable price drops on AirPods Pro today, which are down to $215, marking the best prices all-time. You’ll find additional price drops on other smartphone accessories that are sure to take your mobile setup to the next level in our guide, as well.

Anker eufy 2K Indoor Cam features:

Knows Who’s There: The on-device AI instantly determines whether a human or pet is present within the camera’s view.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

