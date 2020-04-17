Update: Anker’s new eufyCam HomeKit Indoor Cameras are now available for purchase. You can get the standard model for $25.99 (Reg. $40) with promo code WSEUFYIDC1 or the pan and tilt version for $36.99 (Reg. $50) with code WSEUFYIDC2.

After being teased to start the month, we now have official details on Anker’s new eufy HomeKit cameras. Set to release in early May, a bit later than anticipated, these new indoor security cameras combine a small footprint with integrated recording and support for Apple’s smart home platform. It’s the latest pair of cameras to hit the market with HomeKit baked right in, alongside a host of other notable features including 24/7 recording and a pan/tilt design. With prices starting at a very affordable $40, this is sure to be a hit with consumers looking to build out a smart home security system on a budget. Head below for full details.

eufy Indoor Cam delivers affordable HomeKit

Headlining today’s news is the eufy Indoor Cam 2K, which is set to retail at $40. That’s arguably the most affordable HomeKit camera we’ve seen to date. It’s packed with features, including 2K resolution and enhanced night vision. eufy is also building in “advanced smart detection,” which it says is capable of identifying the differences between humans, pets, and crying babies. Additionally, there is the key feature of setting up customized activity zones, so you can track select areas in your home.

Built-in storage support up to 128GB microSD cards, allowing users to ditch any expensive subscription fees that have become the norm with competitors like Arlo. This makes today’s announcement all the more notable as the $40 price tag will truly get you up and running without fear of any additional on-going costs.

The eufy Indoor Cam 2K will be available at Amazon in the coming days with an expected early May ship date.

Pan & Tilt version offers increased functionality

Those looking for an upgraded experience will want to consider the eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt, which delivers additional functionality. It’s still compatible with HomeKit but retails for $50 with upgraded features like pan and tilt. Built-in motion sensors and an integrated motor let the cam follow activity throughout your space, tracking movements as opposed to the stationary Indoor Cam 2K.

You’ll find the same 128GB integrated storage support and two-way audio functionality featured above on the pan and tilt version, as well.

Anker will sell the pan and tilt version of its Indoor Cam 2K for $50 with the same shipping window at Amazon in the coming weeks. Even at the $50 price tag, this is still one of the most affordable HomeKit options out there.

Of course, we’ll continue to cover all of the best Anker deals here at 9to5Toys. We fully expect these cameras to be discounted in due time, bringing even more potential value here.

Source: Anker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!