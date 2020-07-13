Today we’ve spotted a couple of Apple accessory discounts up to 50% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter for $6.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This adapter allows you to easily connect wired headphones into Lightning-only iPhones. It’ll breathe new life into older devices that could’ve been left by the wayside since iPhone 7 debuted. Owners are bound to love its compact design, which can be left attached to headphones for a seamless connectivity experience going forward. Continue reading to find more Apple accessory discounts on sale.

We also spotted the Apple Lightning to USB Cable for $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Regularly $19, this deal is 50% off and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. If your existing cable is wearing thin, now’s a great time to refresh it. This official offering from Apple measures 1-meter, making it a great option to keep by the bed or in a backpack.

I’ll be the first to tell you just how much I love working from my home office, but sometimes it’s nice to knock some tasks out in the living room. For those times, I recommend snatching up Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table. It’s currently on sale for $136, slicing a respectable $44 off what you’d typically need to spend.

Haven’t had your fill of Apple discounts? Swing by our handy Apple guide. There you’ll find a list of all current discounts, which happen to currently include up to $450 off iPad Pro, iPhone deals from $100, and a new low on AirPods Pro.

Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter features:

This adapter lets you connect devices that use a 3.5 mm audio plug to your Lightning devices.

Works with all devices that have a Lightning connector and support iOS 10 or later, including iPod touch, iPad, and iPhone.

