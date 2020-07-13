BenQ’s 27-inch 144Hz USB-C Monitor drops to $400 (33% off), more from $105

- Jul. 13th 2020 11:05 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch 1440p 144Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by its 27-inch, 1440p panel, this gaming monitor also comes equipped with HDR support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut range. Helmed by USB-C, other I/O enters in the form of HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 870 customers. Head below for more deals from $105.

Other notable monitor deals:

Elevate your monitor with Twelve South’s HiRise Pro stand, which is currently on sale for $130. Saving you 24% from its going rate, this accessory brings your new display to eye level with an aluminum build and walnut accents.

BenQ 27-inch 144Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor features:

Behold the official BenQ gaming monitor, the EX2780Q has all the specs you want in your gaming monitor. Designed for speed, clarity, and vivid images, EX2780Q sets you up for victory. HDR with Brightness Intelligence Plus sets you up for your best gaming experience by leveling the playing field. Dark regions become clear, bright areas don’t get overexposed, and details gain amazing clarity and realism.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands.

