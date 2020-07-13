Twelve South’s HiRise Pro stylishly elevates your iMac, more at $130 (24% off)

Twelve South via Amazon is currently offering its HiRise Pro iMac and Monitor Stand for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $170, today’s price cut marks the lowest we’ve seen this year and comes within $14 of its best discount to date. Twelve South’s HiRise Pro stand enters your workstation to elevate an iMac or other display. It features a height-adjustable design and is comprised of premium materials like padded leather, walnut, and aluminum. Not only will HiRise Pro help combat neck strain or posture issues, but it’ll keep your setup looking great at the same time. Just under 400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for additional details.

Save even more when opting for AmazonBasics Wood Monitor Stand instead, which comes in black or walnut styles. You’ll drop the price down to $31 by going this route, but will ditch the height-adjustable functionality and some of the other premium inclusions on the Twelve South option.

Those in search of a way to elevate their iPad setup won’t want to miss our recent hands-on look at Twelve South’s Compass Pro. As part of our recent Tested series, we dive in to see how the accessory delivers a “premium home for high-end iPads.”

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

HiRise Pro elevates your iMac or monitor to one of four different heights, giving you a better ergonomically designed setup for reduced neck and back strain. You can also use this stand to lift your iMac to the same height as a secondary display. Once set up, HiRise Pro integrates with iMac and other displays to look like one radical new computer. If your investing in an LG UltraFine 5K Display, or a new iMac Pro, why settle for a one height fits all stand, or a stack of books?

