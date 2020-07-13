Summertime is a perfect occasion to update your cologne. Smell fresh all summer long with men’s cologne from top brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Georgia Armoni, Ralph Lauren, and more. There are tons of new scents to choose from, and today, we’re rounding up the best scents for summer. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s golf polo’s for summer under $50.

L’Homme Cologne by Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent has a new fragrance for men this summer, and it’s a must-have. This cologne was designed for the modern man with notes of cedarwood and basil. It also has top notes of citrus that make it a clean and fresh scent for summer. The new cologne also features a bright blue coloring, which is fun for summer. Plus, it’s available in two size options: a 2-oz. and 3.3-oz. You can pick up this scent at Sephora starting at $98.

Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme Cologne

The Acqua Di Geo Homme Cologne is another new scent for men this summer, and it’s priced from $77. This is a light scent that’s masculine with notes of rosemary, lavender, musk, and marine. The bottle is also luxurious, with a weighted glass that’s dark blue to match the Mediterranean scent. With over 480 reviews from Sephora customers, this cologne is rated 4.7/5 stars.

“Blue like a dense shadow that expresses sensuality. In its various nuances, it is a liquid color that gives a sense of fluidity and refined elegance.”—Giorgio Armani

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Cologne

Ralph Lauren is known for its classic scents, and this summer, they debuted a new Polo option called “Red.” This cologne has wood tones that smell fresh and masculine. Ginger and sage are the top notes, and the mixture provides a luxury scent. Another notable detail about this cologne is that it’s meant to last for hours. It also comes in a luxurious red bottle with a large cap for convenience. Plus, you can find it in two size options and prices start at $99.

Valentin Uomo Born in Roma Cologne

Finally, Valentino also came out with a new men’s cologne for summer called “Uomo Born in Roma.” This scent features a cool aroma with notes of violet, vetiver, and ginger. Sephora already has over 200 loves on this cologne, and it features the classic bottle of Valentino with spikes. This cologne starts at $77 and also comes in two sizes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!