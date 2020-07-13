Add Z-Wave to a ceiling fan with GE’s $37.50 Enbrighten Smart Switch (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control for $37.62 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, other styles go for $47 right now with today’s offer marking the second lowest we’ve seen this year. With warm weather affecting much of the country, bringing GE’s Enbrighten Smart Control into the picture is a great way to automate overhead fans. Integrating with Z-Wave Plus systems, this in-wall switch can control fan speed and allows you to set schedules or automations. Over 300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for additional information.

If you don’t have a ceiling fan and want to bring Z-Wave control to a regular fan in order to cool off, consider GE’s Enbrighten Smart Plug for $35. It’s a great alternative to the lead deal, and doubles as a range extender for your setup, as well.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations, as well.

GE Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the in-wall GE Z-Wave plus wireless smart Fan speed control switch. The one-of-a-kind Fan switch easily replaces any standard in-wall switch and enables wireless control of ceiling fans anywhere in the world, at any time of the day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

