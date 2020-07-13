Logitech’s budget-focused G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse hits $40

Amazon is offering the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Normally $50, today’s deal matches the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering a 12,000 DPI HERO sensor, this mouse is designed for high-speed gaming. The sensor also sports a 1ms response time, which makes this wireless mouse feel like its corded counterparts. A single AA battery is said to deliver “up to 250-hours of continuous gaming” before it needs to be changed out. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by around 10-days. Placing your order now secures the discounted rate. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Razer Deathadder Wired Gaming Mouse. Coming in a white colorway, this mouse could be just what your desk needs. It packs a 6,400 DPI sensor and five programmable buttons. At just $30 shipped, this is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Don’t miss out on our hands-on review of Razer’s latest Deathadder V2 Mini. This micro mouse brings back a classic design that we all know and love. Also, be sure to swing by this deal we spotted on Azio’s mechanical keyboards. Packing a typewriter design, prices start at $158 shipped and you can save up to $37 as part of this sale.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse features:

Next gen 12,000 DPI HERO optical sensor delivers unrivaled gaming performance, accuracy and power efficiency

Advanced LIGHT-SPEED wireless gaming mouse for super-fast 1 millisecond response time and faster than wired performance

Ultra long battery life gives you up to 250 hours of continuous gaming on a single AA battery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!