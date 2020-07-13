Azio’s mechanical keyboards rock typewriter designs from $158 (Save up to $37)

Amazon is currently offering the Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth Vintage Mechanical Keyboard for $182.99 shipped. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the best we’ve tracked this year. Bringing the aesthetics of a typewriter to your workstation, Azio’s vintage keyboard pairs premium materials like genuine leather, wood, and polished aluminum. Backlit keys add some additional flair to the mix alongside mechanical switches and up to 1-year of battery life. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity, as well. Over 270 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the wireless connectivity can save even more with the wired version of Azio Retro Classic Keyboard for $157.99 at Amazon. Here you’ll save $32 from the usual $190 going rate, marking the lowest we’ve tracked in months. This one scores you much of the same vintage design as the lead deal, but with a wired form-factor. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re adding some polish to your setup, Twelve South’s HiRise Pro is on sale for $130 and sports a stylish design that’ll elevate your iMac and more. Then go swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your setup.

Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Design originated by vintage typewriters and crafted with ultramodern features, the Azio Retro Classic is the perfect amalgam of past, present, and future. Genuine leather or wood top plate. Leather reflects taste, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness while emitting a unique charm that inspires. The backlit mechanical keys are tuned to be tactile and “clicky”, reminiscent of vintage typewriters.

