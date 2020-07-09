Razer has been putting out a slew of new mice with new technology recently. Earlier this year we took a look at a miniaturized version of the Viper, but today Razer is announcing another scaled-down mouse, the Deathadder V2 Mini. Coming in at $50 and sporting the classic ergonomic design that has sold over 10 million mice since its debut, the V2 Mini caters to those with smaller hands who want a great feeling and performing mouse. Check out the video below to see it in action.

A Scaled-Down Classic

With the long-running popularity of Razer’s Deathadder, the V2 Mini takes the classic ergonomic shape, shrinks it down, and puts in some of Razer’s latest technology. The V2 Mini comes in at just 62g. For comparison, the bigger Deathadder V2 weighs 82g and the Viper Mini comes in at 61g.

Quick size comparison:

Deathadder V2 Mini: 114.2 x 56 x 38.5mm

Deathadder V2: 127 x 61.7 x 42.7mm

Deathadder V2 Mini: Video

Going with Razer’s latest tech, the Deathadder V2 Mini also features their Speedflex cable. It has a low-drag sleeve to keep movements fast and easy and keep the cable out of the way.

As far as RGB, the Deathadder V2 Mini only has Razer’s Chroma in the logo where your palm rests. The larger Deathadder V2 has it around the scroll wheels as well, and the Viper Mini has “underglow lighting” that runs along the back of the bottom part of the mouse.

What’s the Hardware?

The Deathadder V2 Mini appears to have the same sensor as the Viper Mini. At 8,500 DIP, it should be enough for most situations. The sensor also works at up to 300 inches per second and has a 35G max acceleration.

Just like it’s bigger brother, the V2 Mini features Razer’s new optical switches. Razer claims the main benefit of these is speed because there aren’t any mechanical contacts to send a signal. Another benefit is durability. These switches are rated up to 70 million clicks. They feel light and easy to actuate with a great feel to them. Be sure to watch the video to hear how the switches sound.

Grip Tape

One new addition in the box is the grip tape. By attaching the black tape to the V2 Mini, the anti-slip grip tape helps to keep control of a mouse if your fingers or palm are getting sweaty while playing intense games. There are specific ones for many of Razer’s mice including all of the Viper variations, Basilisk mice, and Deathadder V2. Personally, I didn’t find myself needing these but I’m not the most intense gamer out there.

How does it feel?

While the V2 Mini doesn’t fit my hand very well, everything feels and performs well on it. At just 61g, the V2 Mini is easy to flick around for rapid movements. 100% PTFE feet also help with quick flicks. The mouse buttons feel and sound good, and the Speedflex cable is great and stays out of the way.

Need help choosing?

If you’re having trouble deciding which mouse is best for you, Razer does have a handy guide to help give you a bitter idea by measuring your hand and taking into consideration how you typically hold the mouse for gaming.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Deathadder V2 Mini is a great addition to Razer’s line-up of mice. And with their handy mouse selector, it’ll be even easier to find the right mouse. The addition of optical switches, Speedflex cable, and lightweight, and $50 price point make it a great choice for those with a smaller hand.

