Upgrade your space with Novogratz’s affordable Sofa Futon, now $242 (Save $50)

- Jul. 13th 2020 2:02 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon for $242 shipped. That’s about $50 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Those that have been looking for a stylish couch are almost certain to like this Novogratz offering. The choice of linen can be cleaned up easily plus its ribbed back and wooden legs are likely to upgrade your home’s look. Rounding out features is a sturdy wood frame that is said to be both “stable and durable.” Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Your new futon is bound to pair nicely with Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table. You can currently grab one for $88.50, a discount which offers over $30 in savings. This option will look great in the living room, office, and more.

Once you’re up and off the couch, why not take the RazorX Electric Longboard for a spin? It’s now available for a new low of $138, allowing you to cash in at a great time. Buyers will garner a design that can uphold 220-pounds of weight, ensuring both kids and adults can enjoy riding it.

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon features:

  • Stylish linen upholstery wipes clean easily
  • Ribbed tufted cushioned back with slanted oak coloured wooden legs
  • Sturdy wood frame construction that is stable and durable
  • Comfortable polyester and foam filling. Sleeper dimensions(inches): 70.5L x 43.5W x 16H
  • Futon Dimensions: 81.5″L x 34.5″W x 31.5″H

