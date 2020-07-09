Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table hits low of $88.50 (Reg. $120)

- Jul. 9th 2020 5:02 pm ET

$88.50
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table for $88.51 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked. For those that have been looking for a way to refresh a dated living room, this coffee table may just do the trick. It boasts a mid-century modern look thanks to its use of walnut and hairpin legs. Measurements are 18- by 32- by 29-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If summer heat has your home feeling a little less comfortable than you’d like, peek at Dyson Hot + Cool which has fallen to $190. It’s a year-round solution that’s ready to heat or fan you in style. That unit is part of a larger sale that includes many other Dyson offerings like vacuums priced from $150.

Those of you that chase high-end furniture should without question peruse today’s Herman Miller surprise bedroom sale. There you’ll find up to 40% off, allowing you to pocket hundreds in savings.

Walker Edison Coffee Table features:

  • Dimensions: 18” H x 32” L x 29” W
  • High-grade MDF table top with wood veneer
  • Pair with matching siding table for a complete living room set
  • Supports up to 75 lbs.
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

