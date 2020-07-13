Samsung’s 2020 Dolby Atmos 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar gets $200 discount (New low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 3.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar (HW-Q800T) for $697.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. This Samsung offering is not your average soundbar. It sports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making every sound “above and around you” come to life. The integration of Alexa allows you to quickly control smart home devices without needing to leave the couch. You’ll also find true 3.1.2-channel audio, delivering an experience that’s bound to capture your attention. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Read our coverage to learn more.

Drastically reduce spending when opting for Anker’s Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar. It lowers today’s expense to $199, and still delivers Dolby Atmos audio. Take note that it lacks a dedicated subwoofer when compared with Samsung’s, but it does have several small ones inside to help compensate.

Since we’re talking home theater gear, we should definitely bring up the fact that you can currently nab some of Samsung’s latest TVs from $898. Not only will you find QLED models, Frame TV is also discounted. This provides you with several avenues to pursue, ensuring you can find the perfect fit for your home theater.

Samsung 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar features:

  • DOLBY ATMOS AND DTS:X – Capture every sound above and around you with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
  • TRUE 3.1.2 SOUND – With 3 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels, yougain sound that commands your attention.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN VOICE ASSISTANT – All of the benefits of Alexa are built into the soundbar.

