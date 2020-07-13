Thermos’ 68-Oz. King Insulated Bottle hits Amazon low at $25.50 (Reg. $37+)

Amazon is now offering the 68-ounce Thermos King Vacuum Insulated Beverage Bottle for $25.36 shipped. Regularly $40, like it still fetches direct, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Walmart’s listings start at $37 or so. This vacuum insulated beverage bottle can keep your drinks hot or cold for up to 24-hours inside of its stainless steel housing. The sweat-proof bottle is great for taking your coffee to work and features a handy cup lid along with the lay-flat handle. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug is a great alternative at under $12 Prime shipped on Amazon. It doesn’t have that impressive-looking outer shell, nor is it as large, but it will keep your drinks at temperature for as long as 12-hours for about half the price.

We also still have a great deal running on Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug that doubles as a French press at $18.50 and these smart temperature control mugs at $100. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Thermos King Insulated Beverage Bottle:

THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold; keeps liquids hot for 24 hours and cold for 24 hours

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat-proof with cold

Insulated stainless steel serving cup; compact, fold flat handle

Twist and pour stopper lets you pour without removing the stopper

