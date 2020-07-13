A majority of us probably agree that both Sony and Microsoft have been milking next-generation console details for all they are worth. Its latest unveil of the PS5 game box design is a perfect example of this as many of us are going all-digital and may never buy a physical disc for either Sony or Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. In many regards, the new PS5 game box design mimics what we’ve seen for years, but some color changes along the top will arguably make games pair better with the new console. Continue reading to learn more.

PS5 game box design makes new titles easier to spot

Whether you love or hate the look of Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5, it’s clear that the company has gone all-in on its design. An official tweet from over the weekend took the wraps off the new PS5 game box look, and it largely mimics what we see with Sony’s current consoles.

Instead of reading PS4 along a blue top with white lettering, the new PS5 game box design mirrors the upcoming console with a white background and black letters. Dimensions appear to be the same, but this minor color change is likely to make it easier to sift through and find new titles that are stowed alongside older PS4 games. The cover art in the published tweet showcases Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and along the bottom, you can find a fresh PlayStation Studios logo.

How much will new games cost?

Despite minor cosmetic changes to the box, expect next-generation titles to clock in at $69.99. NBA 2K21 has been confirmed for this price, which isn’t terribly surprising given the fact that new console games have lagged at $59.99 for quite some time even though attention to detail and man-hours invested have largely continued to grow.

9to5Toys’ Take

At the end of day, this PS5 game box design change is likely to matter less than with any other console that came before it. That’s because an increasing amount of players are going digital. I’ve found myself in this camp for years now, and have zero intention of ever going back.

A valid argument can be made that some games will only be played once, justifying trade-ins and resale for some cash back, but convenience tends to win out. When PlayStation 4 came out roughly seven years ago, peppy internet speeds were not a given. Thankfully this is largely a thing of the past, so in many regards going digital can allow you to play games faster than buying physical, especially when pre-downloading new releases.

