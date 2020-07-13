Nintendo Switch/Lite accessories from $10: Cases, controllers, kits, more

- Jul. 13th 2020 8:31 am ET

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This officially licensed starter kit includes a zippered case for your Switch Lite as well as a screen protector, applicator, and a microfiber cloth. Along with a felt interior lining, the soft outer shell case features a 2-tone design as well as storage for up to four game cards and some additional accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

At just $10, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options from a brand name. Even the normally rock-bottom HORI Switch Lite Slim Tough Pouch is slightly more expensive right now. You could opt for a pack of screen protectors instead or these Controller Gear skins at $7, but you won’t get the zippered pouch with either of these options. Otherwise, head below for even more including some Switch controllers and more.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

In case you missed it last week, Nintendo added Donkey Kong Country to its NES/SNES Switch Online game library. Be sure to check out this deal on HORI’s Switch Playstand at a new Amazon low and then head over to our games hub for even more.

More on the PowerA Stealth Case Kit:

  • Zippered soft outer shell precisely fits Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Kit includes screen protector with applicator, and microfiber cleaning cloth
  • Internal felt lining with built in play Stand – pair with a POWER A enhanced wireless Controller to use play-stand.
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty: register at PowerA.Com

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
