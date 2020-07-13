Nintendo Switch/Lite accessories from $10: Cases, controllers, kits, more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Stealth Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s deal is 33% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This officially licensed starter kit includes a zippered case for your Switch Lite as well as a screen protector, applicator, and a microfiber cloth. Along with a felt interior lining, the soft outer shell case features a 2-tone design as well as storage for up to four game cards and some additional accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

At just $10, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options from a brand name. Even the normally rock-bottom HORI Switch Lite Slim Tough Pouch is slightly more expensive right now. You could opt for a pack of screen protectors instead or these Controller Gear skins at $7, but you won’t get the zippered pouch with either of these options. Otherwise, head below for even more including some Switch controllers and more.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

In case you missed it last week, Nintendo added Donkey Kong Country to its NES/SNES Switch Online game library. Be sure to check out this deal on HORI’s Switch Playstand at a new Amazon low and then head over to our games hub for even more.

More on the PowerA Stealth Case Kit:

Zippered soft outer shell precisely fits Nintendo Switch Lite

Kit includes screen protector with applicator, and microfiber cleaning cloth

Internal felt lining with built in play Stand – pair with a POWER A enhanced wireless Controller to use play-stand.

Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty: register at PowerA.Com

