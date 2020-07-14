Amazon’s Razer Gold Box offers Mac and PC gaming accessories from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Razer PC and Mac gaming accessories on sale. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $102.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $170 but trends around $130 these days. This is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve seen at Amazon. Notable features here include a fully mechanical design with green switches that are “tactile and clicky”, along with a full RGB lighting setup, and dedicated media controls. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for additional top picks in today’s sale.

Another standout is the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone at $102.99. It typically sells for $180 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This unique gaming microphone offers a built-in LED display that shows various emoticons based on the sounds in your space. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree to date.

Make sure you check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on Razer gaming accessories, along with various keyboards, mice, and other peripherals. This promotion is only good through the end of the day, so act quickly before any listings begin to sell out.

Razer BlackWidow Elite features:

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is a gaming Keyboard designed for Prime performance—featuring Razer Mechanical switches for faster actuation, and a durable 80 million keystroke lifespan. A multi-function digital dial provides media controls, and the USB 2.0 and audio pass through allows easy cable management.

