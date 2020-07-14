ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router returns to 2020 low at $330 ($70 off), more

- Jul. 14th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX7800) for $329.99 shipped. Saving you $70 from its usual $400 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and comes within $1 of the best discount to date. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 support, this ARRIS mesh router can dish out 3,000-square feet of coverage. It also touts up to 7.8Gb/s second, ensuring that everyone in your household will be able to stream video, play games, and backup their machines without bottlenecking your network. Rated 4/5 stars and we previously featured the mAX Plus system in our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers. More details below.

Other networking deals at Amazon:

Be sure to check out our UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router for some insight into one of our favorite alternatives.

ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

The SURFboard mAX is a tri-band whole home gigabit Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) on all 3 bands! With the SURFboard mAX Plus your home will experience system speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps and provide up to 400% greater range than existing Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) mesh systems. The SURFboard mAX Mesh Wi-Fi System future-proofs your home with Wi-Fi 6 technology and is backwards compatible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Networking

Networking
ARRIS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go