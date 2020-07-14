ComiXology is following up yesterday’s Spider-Man deals with a new collection of discounts in the DC Summer Sizzle Sale from under $1. Amongst all of the offers, one standout is on 52 Vol. 1: New Edition at $9.99. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Down from $25, today’s price cut is one of the first times we’ve seen this novel on sale and marks a new all-time low. DC’s New 52 comic series is one of its most recent attempts to revamp all of the classic heroes, and this 572-page novel tells the story of a “missing” year in the DC Universe. With Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman nowhere to be found, this is one comic you won’t want to miss out on. Head below for additional top picks from ComiXology’s DC Summer Sizzle Sale.

Other DC Summer Sizzle Sale top picks:

DC 52 Vol. 1: New Edition features:

DC’s groundbreaking publication of the weekly comic 52 tells the story of a “missing” year in the DC Universe—in real time. The cataclysmic events of INFINITE CRISIS have left the world without its three biggest icons—Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman¾and the question is asked: who will stand up in their absence?

