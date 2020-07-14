TicWatch Pro Smartwatches hit Amazon all-time lows, today only from $200

- Jul. 14th 2020 6:49 am ET

From $200
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MobvoiUS via Amazon is offering its various TicWatch Smartwatches from $199.99 shipped. Our top pick is the TicWatch Pro 2020 Fitness at $207.99. Regularly $260, today’s deal marks the best we’ve tracked at Amazon and lowest we can find by $45. This model offers everything you’d want in a Wear OS fitness tracker with compatibility for iOS and Android devices. Heart rate monitoring and GPS functionality headline the list here, along with up to 30-days of battery life, and sleep tracking. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals from today’s sale down below.

Another standout today is the TicWatch Pro 4G at $199.99. Regularly closer to $300, today’s deal is another Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $50. This model drops some of the fitness features above but delivers dual AMOLED/LCD displays, along with cellular connectivity and more. You’ll find sleep tracking on this model, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on TicWatch smartwatches. We also have a number of on-going Apple Watch promotions, as well, if you’d prefer to stick with Apple’s ecosystem for your fitness tracking needs.

TicWatch Pro 2020 features:

  • Upgraded Version – This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro, 1GB of RAM, which helps the watch run fast and smooth (no lag). Wear OS by Google makes the watch install a variety of apps easily, Google Assistant supported.
  • Long Battery Life – 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes. Smart Mode will get you 2-days of battery life and Essential Mode will achieve 30-days of battery life. If Auto Switch to Essential Mode is turned on, 5-days of battery life will be achieved.
  • Tracking Your Workout – Built-in GPS, 24h heart rate monitor, calories burned counter, speed and cadence monitor. Google Map available. TicMotion Technology enables the watch auto-detect running, fast walking without any operations on the watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $200
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Fitness Tracker ticwatch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp