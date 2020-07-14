TicWatch Pro Smartwatches hit Amazon all-time lows, today only from $200

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MobvoiUS via Amazon is offering its various TicWatch Smartwatches from $199.99 shipped. Our top pick is the TicWatch Pro 2020 Fitness at $207.99. Regularly $260, today’s deal marks the best we’ve tracked at Amazon and lowest we can find by $45. This model offers everything you’d want in a Wear OS fitness tracker with compatibility for iOS and Android devices. Heart rate monitoring and GPS functionality headline the list here, along with up to 30-days of battery life, and sleep tracking. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals from today’s sale down below.

Another standout today is the TicWatch Pro 4G at $199.99. Regularly closer to $300, today’s deal is another Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $50. This model drops some of the fitness features above but delivers dual AMOLED/LCD displays, along with cellular connectivity and more. You’ll find sleep tracking on this model, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on TicWatch smartwatches. We also have a number of on-going Apple Watch promotions, as well, if you’d prefer to stick with Apple’s ecosystem for your fitness tracking needs.

TicWatch Pro 2020 features:

Upgraded Version – This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro, 1GB of RAM, which helps the watch run fast and smooth (no lag). Wear OS by Google makes the watch install a variety of apps easily, Google Assistant supported.

Long Battery Life – 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes. Smart Mode will get you 2-days of battery life and Essential Mode will achieve 30-days of battery life. If Auto Switch to Essential Mode is turned on, 5-days of battery life will be achieved.

Tracking Your Workout – Built-in GPS, 24h heart rate monitor, calories burned counter, speed and cadence monitor. Google Map available. TicMotion Technology enables the watch auto-detect running, fast walking without any operations on the watch.

