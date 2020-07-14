Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 hits Amazon low at $929 (Save $370), more from $505

- Jul. 14th 2020 11:06 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i5/8GB/256GB for $929 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $1,299, today’s offer is good for a $370 discount, beats the previous price cut by $70, and marks a new all-time low. Surface Laptop 3 delivers a mobile workstation powered by an Intel 10th Generation i5 processor. A 13-inch screen form-factor packs 11.5-hour battery life for all-day usage and a metal finish rounds out its premium design. Alongside Wi-Fi 6 support, and you’ll also find USB-C and USB-A ports. Over 355 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is also offering the Microsoft Surface Go 2 for $504.86. Down from its $550 going rate, today’s offer is $9 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. Equipped with a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, Surface Go 2 enters as one of Microsoft’s latest machines and has a 128GB SSD as well as 8GB of RAM. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage

For those looking to upgrade to a new macOS machine, we’re still seeing a new low on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $399 off. That’s alongside up to $132 in savings on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6, with configurations starting at $530.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 features:

Make a powerful statement and fuel your ideas with new Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, with improved speed, performance and typing comfort, it travels with ease and makes every day more productive. Now in a choice of two sizes, two elegant keyboard finishes, and new colors to match your style.

