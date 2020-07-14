NERF blasters, Hasbro toys, more from under $4 in today’s Gold Box

- Jul. 14th 2020 7:51 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Hasbro action figures and toys. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the NERF N-Strike Elite SurgeFire at $18.66. Regularly $25, today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2020. This model sports a 2-handle design with a 15-dart rotating drum that can fire darts up to 90-feet away. Includes the blaster, drum, 15 darts, and instructions for setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout today is the NERF Modulus Regulator Blaster for $39.99. It typically goes for closer to $55. Once again, today’s deal is the first Amazon discount we’ve seen in 2020. This model offers a number of upgraded features in comparison to the lead deal above. That includes three firing modes (single, burst, and continuous), along with a swivel handle, storage stock, and more. It ships with two clips, each of which holds 12 darts at a time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’ll find plenty of additional Hasbro toys, NERF blasters, and more on sale in today’s Gold Box. Deals start at just $4, making it an affordable way to score some new toys for the kids.

In case you missed it yesterday, we caught a glimpse of Nintendo and LEGO’s upcoming collaboration of a new NES set. We expect to learn more in due time, but for fans of the iconic gaming console, this is sure to be a must-have.

NERF N-Strike Elite features:

  • Blast Nerf Elite darts from the 15-dart rotating drum
  • The blaster fires Nerf Elite darts up to 90 feet (27 meters)
  • Launch darts fast with slam-fire action
  • The blaster features pump-action blasting
  • SurgeFire blaster comes with 15 Elite darts

