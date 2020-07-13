Today, LEGO took to its official Twitter account to tease an upcoming creation that fans of retro gaming won’t be able to resist. Looking to be the latest collaboration with Nintendo, the current mystery kit appears to assemble the iconic NES console alongside a CRT television and controller. Head below the fold for everything we know so far about the new LEGO NES kit.

LEGO expands Nintendo partnership with upcoming NES kit

Much like we’ve seen with in the past from LEGO when it comes to only giving fans a glimpse at upcoming creations, we’re getting yet another kit that the brand is hyping up with a teaser. LEGO only seems to do this with some of its more enticing offerings, with past announcements like this centered around the UCS Millennium Falcon, Technic Lamborghini, and its recent Super Mario Bros. sets.

Even though LEGO’s announcement showcases only the silhouette of the upcoming mystery set, it’s pretty easy to see that there’s an NES model on the way. The set looks to include the iconic console alongside a controller and even a brick-built CRT TV. So old school gaming fans will be able to assemble the Nintendo console that started it all.

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

LEGO says more details are on the way

At this point, LEGO has yet to confirm part count and any of the intricacies of its upcoming NES creation. We reached out to LEGO for comment, with a representative noting that an official announcement will be “coming shortly.” So hopefully it won’t bee too long before we get to see the model in all its glory.

While pricing is yet another thing we’re unsure of at this point, an August launch date seems pretty likely at this point. With LEGO’s upcoming Super Mario theme slated to begin shipping next month, it seems pretty fitting that the NES would debut alongside the most famous game from the console.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO has been heavily leaning into kits for its older fans lately, with today’s teaser building on top of the recent Art theme unveil. The recent direction is something I can definitely get behind, and its latest addition to the adult collection will surely be another hit. It really just depends on the price. The NES Classic proved that nostalgia sells, and the partnership with LEGO will undoubtedly offer one of the most unique celebrations of Nintendo’s legacy to date.

I’d love to see integration with the upcoming Super Mario theme in some capacity, even if the LEGO NES kit just launches as a display piece. There’s likely to be some play features, but having both of the Nintendo sets work together would give older fans and their kids something to enjoy from the golden age of gaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!