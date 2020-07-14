Sabrent’s USB 3.2 external NVMe enclosures sport USB-C with prices from $29.50

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB 3.2/USB-C External NVMe Enclosure for $29.69 shipped with the code 3426K6GQ at checkout. Down from its $45 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve got a spare NVMe drive lying around from a computer upgrade, this enclosure turns that unused stick into portable and easily accessible storage. The tool-less design allows you to easily and quickly install and remove the NVMe drives should you need to. And the built-in USB-C port makes it extremely easy to utilize this drive with Apple’s latest computers. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on Sabrent’s NVMe enclosures.

Other Sabrent NVMe Enclosure sales:

If you’re just wanting to turn your old 2.5-inch HDD or SSD into an external drive, that costs far less to do. This enclosure from Orico sports USB 3.0 speeds and comes in at just $8 Prime shipped on Amazon. However, if you’re after portable storage that’s already configured, check out WD’s 5TB My Passport USB 3.0 HDD. It’s down to $100 shipped right now, saving you $30 from its regular rate.

Speaking of NVMe drives, we just had a roundup of a few models from WD with 500GB of storage available. Prices start at $60 shipped, delivering fast read and write speeds that fit perfectly into the deals outlined above.

Sabrent USB 3.2 NVMe Enclosure features:

USB 3.2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.

No more screws! This enclosure is 100% tool-free allowing you to swap drives with ease.

Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.

