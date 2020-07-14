Sabrent’s USB 3.2 external NVMe enclosures sport USB-C with prices from $29.50

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB 3.2/USB-C External NVMe Enclosure for $29.69 shipped with the code 3426K6GQ at checkout. Down from its $45 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve got a spare NVMe drive lying around from a computer upgrade, this enclosure turns that unused stick into portable and easily accessible storage. The tool-less design allows you to easily and quickly install and remove the NVMe drives should you need to. And the built-in USB-C port makes it extremely easy to utilize this drive with Apple’s latest computers. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for other great deals on Sabrent’s NVMe enclosures.
Other Sabrent NVMe Enclosure sales:
- USB 3.1 Aluminum: $29.50 (Reg. $46)
- w/ code 36HGNHOG
- USB 3.2 Aluminum: $29.50 (Reg. $45)
- w/ code 34W2VO73
- USB 3.2 Rugged: $44 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code 27AGAC6C
If you’re just wanting to turn your old 2.5-inch HDD or SSD into an external drive, that costs far less to do. This enclosure from Orico sports USB 3.0 speeds and comes in at just $8 Prime shipped on Amazon. However, if you’re after portable storage that’s already configured, check out WD’s 5TB My Passport USB 3.0 HDD. It’s down to $100 shipped right now, saving you $30 from its regular rate.
Speaking of NVMe drives, we just had a roundup of a few models from WD with 500GB of storage available. Prices start at $60 shipped, delivering fast read and write speeds that fit perfectly into the deals outlined above.
Sabrent USB 3.2 NVMe Enclosure features:
- USB 3.2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.
- No more screws! This enclosure is 100% tool-free allowing you to swap drives with ease.
- Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.
