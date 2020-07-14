WD’s 500GB NVMe SSDs have speeds of up to 3.4GB/s, priced from $60 shipped

Amazon is offering the WD Blue SN550 500GB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal Solid-State Drive for $59.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s deal is within $5 of the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Offering read and write speeds of up to 2.4GB/s, this drive is perfect for boot or game storage as it can transfer data very quickly when installing titles or moving documents around. The SN550 is my boot and storage drive in my personal gaming rig and I absolutely love it. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more storage deals.

WD is also offering logged-in users its Black SN750 500GB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal Solid-State Drive for $62.99 shipped with the price reflecting at checkout. With a list price of $80, it’s currently down to $70 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a storage drive that’ll be a bit quicker than today’s lead deal but takes slightly longer to arrive, this is a great option. It sports 3.4GHB/s speeds and can transfer data at much faster rates than the lower-cost Blue counterpart above. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re just wanting to upgrade from a standard hard drive to an SSD, we’ve got you covered. ADATA’s 256GB 2.5-inch SATA Solid-State Drive is $28 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While the speeds here aren’t quite as fast as what you can expect from the M.2 PCIe drives above, but it’ll blow away a standard hard drive with nearly 5-times the R/W speeds.

For portable storage, check out WD’s 5TB My Passport USB 3.0 HDD. It’s down to $100 shipped right now, saving you $30 from its regular rate. The best part is that no external power source is required for it to function, delivering a fully-portable design.

WD SN550 SSD features:

Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs

Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs

Western Digital designed controller and firmware for optimized performance

Western Digital SSD dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD

NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface

