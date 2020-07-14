Score 5TB of storage with WD’s My Passport USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $100 ($30 off)

- Jul. 14th 2020 9:03 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the WD 5TB My Passport Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 23%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $4 of the all-time low. For comparison, this is $15 under the next best price on a portable 5TB drive. Sporting a slim design that’s perfect for throwing in your bag or a desk drawer, WD’s My Passport gives your Mac or PC 5TB of storage. Whether you’re looking to finally set up that Time Machine backup or just need some extra space to store a media library and the like, this drive is up to the task with a 3-year warranty. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional details.

Save even more when you drop down to the 2TB My Passport Hard Drive at $70. This storage capacity isn’t quite the same value as the lead deal, but will score you the same low-profile form-factor and USB 3.0 connectivity for less.

If a typical hard drive won’t cut it, right now we’re still tracking an all-time low on WD’s 1TB My Passport Go SSD at $100. This one won’t get you as much storage, but you’ll benefit from faster transfer speeds and some extra durability.

WD 5TB My Passport Hard Drive features:

The My Passport drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents. Perfectly paired with WD Backup software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep your digital life’s contents safe.

