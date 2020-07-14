Score two Google Home Minis from $35 for a limited time

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $39.99. Those with a Prime membership can knock the price down to $34.99. As a comparison, there’s at least $70 worth of value here but Best Buy is currently charging $30 per unit. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer Alexa? You can currently grab the third-generation Echo Dot for $40, which offers much of the same functionality as today’s featured deal, albeit for Amazon’s smart home ecosystem. It’s a great way to dabble in the world of Alexa.

You can still bundle a Nest Hub Max with an additional Google smart display from $229. This is a solid opportunity to outfit your space with multiple smart displays at a notable discount. Check out all the details on this page.

Google Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home.

