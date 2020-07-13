Grab WD’s 1TB portable SSD at an all-time low of $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Jul. 13th 2020 2:17 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $100
0

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB My Passport Go Portable Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Normally $150 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats our last mention by $26. Sporting read and write speeds of up to 400MB/s, this drive is the perfect on-the-go storage companion. The USB cable is built-in, meaning you won’t have to dig through your bag for the plug ever again. It’s also drop-resistant up to 2-meters, which gives you peace of mind that this drive will be able to take a tumble without being damaged. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If 1TB of storage is a bit overkill, WD’s 500GB model is a nice alternative. It’s nearly 25% below today’s lead deal, coming in at $77 shipped. Really, the only downside here is that it offers half the storage of the model above, but everything else remains the same.

Should 1TB be more crucial than speed and a built-in cable, we’ve got you covered. Seagate’s 1TB portable HDD is available for $47.50 shipped at Amazon and delivers the same amount of storage as today’s lead deal at more than half off. The main downside here is that your read and write speeds will be quite a bit slower, but other than that, this drive is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD features:

Store and access files wherever you go with this 1TB WD My Passport Go portable SSD. The rubber bumper absorbs the shock of impacts, while the compact size creates a portable traveling companion. This WD My Passport Go portable SSD comes with a 64GB EasyStore flash drive for extra storage space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$150 $100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals WD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide