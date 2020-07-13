Grab WD’s 1TB portable SSD at an all-time low of $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB My Passport Go Portable Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Normally $150 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats our last mention by $26. Sporting read and write speeds of up to 400MB/s, this drive is the perfect on-the-go storage companion. The USB cable is built-in, meaning you won’t have to dig through your bag for the plug ever again. It’s also drop-resistant up to 2-meters, which gives you peace of mind that this drive will be able to take a tumble without being damaged. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If 1TB of storage is a bit overkill, WD’s 500GB model is a nice alternative. It’s nearly 25% below today’s lead deal, coming in at $77 shipped. Really, the only downside here is that it offers half the storage of the model above, but everything else remains the same.

Should 1TB be more crucial than speed and a built-in cable, we’ve got you covered. Seagate’s 1TB portable HDD is available for $47.50 shipped at Amazon and delivers the same amount of storage as today’s lead deal at more than half off. The main downside here is that your read and write speeds will be quite a bit slower, but other than that, this drive is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD features:

Store and access files wherever you go with this 1TB WD My Passport Go portable SSD. The rubber bumper absorbs the shock of impacts, while the compact size creates a portable traveling companion. This WD My Passport Go portable SSD comes with a 64GB EasyStore flash drive for extra storage space.

