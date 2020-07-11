Bundle Google’s Nest Hub Max with a Nest Hub or Home Max priced from $229

BuyDig is offering the Google Nest Hub Max bundled with a Nest Hub for $229 shipped with the code ZWE28 at checkout. Normally retailing for around $330, today’s deal is a match for our Father’s Day sale mention and is the best available. The Nest Hub Max packs all that Google Assistant has to offer in a large package, featuring a 10-inch display and a built-in Nest camera. Nest Hub, on the other hand, comes in at a smaller size of 7-inches and ditches the camera for a different experience. I love having a Nest Hub in the kitchen for setting multiple timers, pulling up recipes, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more about the Nest Hub Max in our hands-on review. Head below for other great smart home deals.

We’re also spotting that BuyDig is offering the Google Nest Hub Max bundled with a Home Max for $359 shipped with the code ZWE28 at checkout. Saving you $171 from the combined going rates of these items, today’s deal is among the best we’ve seen when it comes to the Home Max and Nest Hub Max. The Home Max is a Hi-Fi speaker that packs Google Assistant baked-in and is a must-have for any high-end audio setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars and if you’re on the fence about Google’s Hi-Fi speaker, be sure to check out our guide which lines out some reasons to choose it over Apple’s similarly-priced HomePod.

For a more budget-friendly smart home upgrade, Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display is a must-have. It runs Google Assistant just like all of the deals above but comes in at just $100 shipped right now. Packing a 10-inch display, this is the perfect addition to any smart home thanks to its sizable screen.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Listen to music, check the weather or show off photos with this Google Nest Hub Max. Google Assistant lets you look up information and access apps with voice commands for effortless interaction, while the stereo speakers and subwoofer provide rich sound. This Google Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch touchscreen for easy interfacing.

