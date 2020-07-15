Acer’s latest gaming monitor has quite a few awesome features — namely its 165Hz refresh rate and the fact that the panel is VESA Certified DisplayHDR400. These two specs alongside FreeSync, a 1500R curvature, and more make Acer’s latest Nitro XZ2 a monitor worthy of most gaming setups.

While most monitors on the market might have some form of FreeSync compatibility, the 165Hz refresh rate really sets this gaming model apart from the rest of the park.

There’s just nothing like gaming on a high refresh rate monitor, and it’s something that I’m seriously considering adding to my gaming setup sometime in the near future. But, the inclusion of FreeSync helps ensure that your gaming experience is tear-free, which can really mess you up in the middle of fast-paced titles like Apex Legends, CS:GO, Valorant, or anything similar to that.

1080p curved monitors hit the sweet spot for price and performance

While you might be able to find some 1440p 144Hz gaming monitors out there, generally it’ll be a lower quality panel. For those who would rather enjoy a high-quality screen with ample features and not break the bank, 1080p is where it’s at. Acer’s Nitro XZ2 offers a 1500R curvature, which is something that has been growing on me a lot lately. This curve is subtle but just enough to help further immerse you into whatever game you’re playing.

Acer has also had this monitor VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, which ensures that it meets the industry standard that specifies HDR quality, which includes luminance, color gamut, bit depth, and rise time.

Multiple gaming modes to fit your style

Whether you’re a sports gamer or someone who enjoys action, racing, or FPS, there’s likely a profile that fits you perfectly. You’ll find both gaming and non-gaming modes here, each with its own unique color profile. All of your apps can automatically run in the mode you prefer, giving you great control of what goes on behind your screen.

Pricing and availability

Right now, Acer’s latest 27-inch Nitro XZ2 165Hz Gaming Monitor is available from MicroCenter for $449.99, though we’re hoping it becomes available at other retailers soon.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that companies aren’t all focused on who can make the most expensive or most feature-packed monitor these days. It’s refreshing to see a modest monitor launch, even though it has a slightly higher-than-average price. Packing features like a 165Hz refresh rate (instead of 120/144Hz) and the 1500R curvature is something that’s not found in many name-brand monitors around this price point, so bravo to Acer for filling the gap here.

