Amazon offers up to 25% off SanDisk and WD storage today, deals from $14.50

Jul. 15th 2020

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Western Digital and SanDisk storage products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ stars ratings. One standout here is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External Solid-State Drive for $239.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $300 at Amazon over the last several months, today’s offer is a new 2020 low and the best price we have tracked since Black Friday 2019. With up to 550MB/s read/write speeds, this is an ideal option for storing loads of videos, photos, and well, just about anything else you’ll need to have ready to go at a moment’s notice. This is a water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) SSD with an included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter as well as a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for plenty more Western Digital and SanDisk deals.

While you’ll find loads of notable deals in today’s sale, one particularly good alternative for today’s lead deal is the 500GB Extreme PRO Portable External SSD. Now on sale for $95.99 shipped, this one will provide a similarly speedy setup and save you over $100 in the process. Regularly as much as $130, today’s is at least 20% off and the best we can find on the 4+ star-rated SSD.

Western Digital and SanDisk deals:

We also still have WD’s 500GB NVMe SSDs starting from $60 and you’ll find even more right here.

More on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD:

  • High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move hi-res photos and videos fast (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)
  • Ruggedized, water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.)
  • Shock-resistant solid state core for greater durability (Shock-resistant (up to 1500G) and vibration-resistant (5g RMS, 10-2000 HZ), Non-Operating Temperature(from ‐20°C to 70°C), operating temperature (from 0°C to 45°C))

