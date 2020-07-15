Amazon has the Thermos Funtainer Food Jar for just $9.50 today (Reg. $15)

- Jul. 15th 2020 3:51 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the 10-ounce Thermos Funtainer Food Jar in blue for $9.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $15, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for snacks on the road, day trips, and things like that, this model sports a vacuum-insulated build that keeps your food hot or cold for up to 7-hours. It features a 10-ounce capacity and a stainless steel exterior/interior along with the flat blue colorway. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At $9.50, today’s deal is one of the most affordable food jars we can find with vacuum insulation from a notable brand. Although, the BUILT Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar does come in at slightly less on Amazon right now where it carries a 4+ star rating. While it doesn’t feature the vibrant blue look, it has the same capacity and even better temperature retention than today’s lead deal.

Not only do we still have a great deal on Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug, but Contigo’s SNAPSEAL Insulated Steel Travel Mug is still under $12 Prime shipped. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Thermos Funtainer Food Jar:

  • THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold
  • Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
  • Wide mouth is easy to fill, serve from and clean
  • Keeps cold for 7 hours and hot for 5 hours; stay cool exterior
  • 10 ounce capacity; hand washing is recommended

